Zylofon FM, Zylofon TV temporarily suspends all live shows

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zylofon media has announced that its live programmes on both radio and TV will be temporarily taken off air to make room for maintenance works on their channels and also properly structure their programs.



In a press statement released on Sunday, January 9, 2021, the media house announced that in the absence of the live shows, viewers and listeners will be treated to other entertaining content until they return.



It was also contained in the statement that live programmes are expected to resume starting Monday, March 28, 2022.



“We wish to inform the listeners, viewers, and ardent followers that of Zylofon FM 102.1 and Zylofon TV that all our live shows which were originally scheduled to return on Monday, January 10, 2022, have been temporarily suspended. This is to allow room for management to undertake some engineering works on our channels as well as some structural adjustments in our operations in a bid to serve you better,” parts of the statements read.



