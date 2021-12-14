You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 14Article 1423513

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zionfelix takes Tracey Boakye shopping, splashes GH₵17,000 on her

Tracey Boakye was treated to a whopping GH₵17,000 worth of items by Zionfelix who took her out on a shopping spree.

They both stormed a popular boutique in Accra where Zionfelix encouraged Tracey Boakye to select items of her choice.

Tracey picked some designer clothes, shoes, handbags, and sunglasses each with a price tag written in dollars.

All the items from the boutique totaled an amount of GH₵17, 000 and this made Zionfelix scream in shock.


Tracey isn’t the only Ghanaian female celebrity who have been treated to Christmas shopping this December so far as the likes of Lydia Forson and Xandy Kamel have all been beneficiary of the kind gesture.


Explaining his reasons for the initiative, Zionfelix stated that it is his own little way of appreciating some celebrities who have given him a lot of clicks this year.

Watch the video below