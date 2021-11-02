Zionfelix speaks to leaked audio sex tape, admits to having phone sex

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Over the weekend, news went viral on social media that popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix has again been sexually involved with another lady, one 'Afia Adomah.'



The report triggered chatter among netizens that the blogger is just taking advantage of ladies with his celebrity status.



Reacting to the said leaked WhatsApp chats and audio on Monday, November 1, 2021, edition of Neat FM's Entertainment GH show, monitored by sammykaymedia.com, Zionfelix denied ever having any physical intimacy with the new lady in question.



He told show host, Ola Michael, that he had never met the ‘Afia Adomah’ lady in person before but disclosed the ‘sex audio’ out there on social media was on phone.



According to Ola Michael, Zion only had phone sex with the said lady and not real sex.