Zionfelix shares first-ever adorable photo of his child with Mina online

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian blogger/vlogger, Felix Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah, who is popularly called Zionfelix has been spotted in a photo with his daughter for the first time.



The award-winning blogger/vlogger was seen in the photo which was shared on the Instagram page that was created for the adorable named Adepa.



In the photo, Zionfelix who happens to be the father of the adorable baby girl was seen laying in bed while his little princess was on his chest.



The popular blogger was photographed with his eyes closed while performing his daddy duties and it is evident that he enjoyed every bit of the moment with his daughter.