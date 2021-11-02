You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 02Article 1393393

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zionfelix's picture with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah causes stir online

Blogger Zionfelix in a pose with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Blogger Zionfelix in a pose with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

• Zionfelix was mocked for sharing photos of himself and Joyce Dzidzor on social media

• Ghanaians share interesting comments under Zionfelix's post

• Zionfelix interviews Joyce Dzidzor in Hamburg, Germany

Ghanaians have shared varied opinions on a picture of popular blogger, Zionfelix and former HIV/AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

In the said picture, Joyce was captured in a red lingerie robe with a black bodysuit which exposed her cleavage.

Wearing a broad smile, Joyce Dzidzor struck a pose beside Zionfelix.

After the photo found its way on social media, many have teased the blogger of having the intention to add Joyce Dzizor to his tall list of women.

As part of the concern, others warned Zionfelix to be mindful of his sexual urge as far as that particular woman is concerned.

This is because, in an earlier development, Joyce Dzidzor publicly announced she had tested positive for HIV.

But Zionfelix who appears to have visited Joyce Mensah in Germany purposely for an interview shared the said picture with a caption;

“First time meeting her and I have a lot to ask. It’s about to go down right now in Hamburg”





Read the reactions from social media below


