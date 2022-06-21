Zionfelix holds separate naming ceremonies for two kids

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zionfelix impregnates two women



Mina and Erica finally outdoor their babies



Celebrities grace Zionfelix’s outdooring events



Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as Zionfelix has held two separate naming ceremonies for his two kids, with his baby mamas; Mina and Erica.



One can recall that Erica, welcomed a baby boy around the same time Zionfelix’s well-known girlfriend, Minalyn, also birthed a baby girl.



The two kids have finally been unveiled at two different locations. Scores of patrons who thronged both events which were held on separate days were clad in all-white apparel.



Captured in an exquisite décor at coded locations, the naming ceremonies were graced by friends and colleagues from both sides.



Unconfirmed reports suggest that Zionfelix’s parents attended Erica’s event and ditched that of Mina’s. Pictures from the event which have since gone viral capture Zionfelix’s family in a pose with Erica while Mina’s pictures were filled with the presence of celebrities.



This comes on the back of claims that Zionfelix’s parents have vehemently stood against Mina and their son’s union.



Per reports, the blogger’s parents are against Mina’s ethnic background and also the fact that she is older than him.



Also, there have been rumours that the two (Zionfelix and Mina) have ended their relationship.



Watch the pictures below:



