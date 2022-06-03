Zionfelix hits back at Patapaa for accusing him of causing troubles in his marriage

Entertainment of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrity blogger, Zionfelix has vehemently refuted claims he is in an amorous relationship with Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller, and wants to be cut some slack.



According to Zionfelix, he cannot be blamed for any mishap between the couple, stressing that he only went to interview her.



“I don’t have anything to do with the wife. I don’t know what is going on between him and the wife. I’m just a celebrity and lifestyle blogger. I also do interviews and I went to the wife to interview her as I’ve done with some many other people,” he said in a video with the caption “He should leave me out. I only went to interview her and that was it. Patapaa should solve his issues and leave me out.”



Patapaa, a musician from Swedru, went berserk on his Whatsapp status as he mentioned that the blogger is the reason he does not want to see his wife again.



“He is the problem between I and my wife,” Patapaa fumed with rage as he castigated Zionfelix.



The development engendered controversy with some people expressing disappointment in Zionfelix while others found the outburst hilarious, GhanaWeb observed.



But Zionfelix in a 19-minute video debunked any wrongdoing. He recalled engaging Patapaa in a conversation after the accusation where the musician sounded incoherent.



“Initially, I thought it was fabricated. I called the manager and he answered, he said he would call Patapaa so we do a conference call. Upon listening to what he said, it didn’t make sense. His position is that I didn’t notify him about my intension to interview his wife. He said a lot but most of them are not important to be brought out,” Zionfelix recounted.



Making an emphatic statement, the blogger said: “Patapaa’s wife is not my friend. She has never been my friend.”



Meanwhile, Patapaa’s father, Opanyin Kwesi Amoah, has rubbished claims that his son’s marriage with the German had come to an end after news of the marital crisis broke.



According to the ‘One corner’ artiste’s father on Adom FM, Patapaa is still legally married to Liha.



“My son and his wife are legally married, and I find the rumours going around that they have divorced as funny,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







