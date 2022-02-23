You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 23Article 1476035

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zionfelix ‘dragged’ for promoting tribalism during an interview

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix

Zionfelix queries Nektunez over his inability to speak the Akan language

Ghanaians unhappy with Zionfelix’s questions during an interview

Edem, other celebrities unhappy with Zionfelix

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, has been lambasted on social media for grilling a guest over his inability to speak the local Akan language.

Zionfelix interviewed UK-based Ghanaian singer, Nektunez, where he posed the question about the tribe he hails from.

The viral ‘Amenor Amapiano’ hitmaker after stating his full name and disclosing that he is from the Volta region, was met with another question, ‘Do you speak Twi’?

Nektunez who identifies in real life as ‘Noble Sogli,’ said he isn’t fluent in Twi.

This is a transcription of how things ensued between them:

Zionfelix: Do you speak Twi?

Noble: My Twi isn’t good

Zionfelix: Are you Ghanaian?

Noble: Yeah, I’m from the Volta region. My full name is Noble Sogli

Zionfelix: So, why can’t you speak Twi?

Noble remained speechless.

Reacting to this after the video made its way to the internet, Ghanaian rapper, Edem, who appeared infuriated about Zonfelix’s line of questioning, immediately shared the video online and it attracted several backlashes from individuals on social media.

Edem, who has been an avid campaigner against tribalism, especially towards ‘Voltarians’ in the showbiz industry, shared Zionfelix’s video with the caption, ‘Yo Zionfelix. This is a no no no.’

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities, including Yaa Pono, Worlasi and many others, joined in to blast Zion over what they termed as ‘lack of professionalism.’

Watch the video and read the comments below:








