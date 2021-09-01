Zionfelix and Mina create an official Instagram account for their unborn baby

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

• Zionfelix and his fiancée, Mina are expecting a baby girl



• They both have created an Instagram account for their unborn baby



• Zionfelix is alleged to have impregnated two women at the same time



Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako popular known as Zionfelix and his fiancée, Mina Lawani (Minalyntouch) have officially opened an Instagram account for their unborn child.



Zion and his fiancée who from all indications cannot wait for the arrival of their baby girl have created a page where they are publicly providing all the updates.



In one of the videos spotted on the page, ZionFelix was captured standing by a baby’s court while offering intensive prayers in a room seemingly allocated to the baby.



In a separate video, ZionFelix who is currently on a Europe tour was captured on some shopping spree for the baby.

One can recall that the blogger was alleged to have impregnated two women who are all due for birth.



Rumours were rife that Zionfelix whiles in a serious relationship with Mina allegedly impregnated an Italian based gospel artiste and have been forced to marry her.



Mina, Zionfelix’s fiancée was also purported to be heavily pregnant during that same period.

But confirming Mina’s pregnancy rumours, the two have created an Instagram account for their baby which has already garnered over 5,000 followers.



With its username as ‘Pax Pam’, the page’s official bio reads;

“I am the light of the world. Blessed Daughter of Zionfelixdotcom and minalyntouch account manage by mom & dad.”



