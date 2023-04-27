Zion Felix apologizes to Osebo over controversial headlines

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Blogger Zion Felix has come out to apologize to fashion icon and businessman, Osebo, for any discomfort caused during their recent interview.



Osebo had accused Zion Felix of misrepresenting their conversation in a sensationalized caption to attract views that could harm the reputation of the interviewee and result in unnecessary drama, following the said interview.



In his apology, Zion Felix explained that it was not his intention to cause harm to Osebo and that the interview was not done for any bad purpose. He clarified that he did not use any misleading headlines in the interview and did not edit the footage to take anything out of context.



Speaking on his YouTube channel, Zion Felix also highlighted the support that he and Osebo had shown each other in the past, with Osebo inviting him to his events and showing him respect. He emphasized that he would never do anything to harm Osebo or damage his reputation.



“First of all, let me apologize to him because things didn’t go well for him, it wasn’t my intention to make him feel like that, the interview was not done for any bad purpose, I didn’t go to interview him, and later on he wouldn’t like the outcome.



“It has never been my intention because we have all been supporting each other and we have all been trying to help one another, he helped me, and I helped him. I have been to his events, and he respects me, so he invites me to his events…so I will never do anything that will cause harm to him or anything, I sincerely apologize to him, maybe he didn’t understand certain things or he felt it was for bad intention.



Citing Osebo's main concern of misleading headlines, the blogger said: “I don’t edit my interviews, I don’t take anything from the interview so what the person said, we don’t take anything out.”







