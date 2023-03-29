ZeeTM’s newest eye candy visuals for their first Afrobeat jam of the year 'Special Feeling'

Music of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

The sensational Tema-based music duo, Zee-TM, an offspring of the renowned R2Bees has inserted eye candy visuals for their latest release dubbed; Special Feeling.



As a signature trademark of all their projects, one can readily judge that the accompanying visuals is a high-budget work of art that seamlessly compliments the well-written, recorded, and produced soundtrack.



Directed by Babs Direction, the scenes evoke a sense of a carefree party feeling that aligns with your exclusive day out with your partner – a perfect accompaniment to the perfect date night.



The song emerges with Fuseini Emmanuel stage-named Adekid, giving fans pure eargasm with his soothing vocals jacked up on the love-themed Irics of the Afrobeat tune.



The entire jam takes a sudden acceleration with the introduction of the captivating vocals of Fuseini Julius Smith stage named Jay Smith who adds a unique spice of a bassy feel to the entire sonic structure.



Listeners are in for a thrilling ride through the streets of contemporary Afrobeats that can match any top-ranking global hit, boot for boot.



The musically talented brothers hail from Zebilla, a township located in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Their musical prowess began to blossom when they relocated to settle in the harbor city of Tema on the outskirts of Ghana’s capital city – Accra.



In Tema, these brothers started to seriously nurture their love for music, which led to them settling on pursuing genres like Afrobeat, Hip-hop, Reggae/Dancehall, and Hiplife as genres of their musical career.



