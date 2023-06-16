Zapp Mallet affirms Amakye Dede as Ghana's ‘King of Highlife’

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

Renowned recording engineer and record producer, Zapp Mallet, has expressed his opinion about the Ghana's king of highlife title, stating that highlife legend Amakye Dede still holds that prestigious position.



Amakye Dede faced criticism after he crowned young highlife and Afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene as the future king of highlife during the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



In an asaaseradio.com report, Amakye Dede revealed that he did so under pressure.



"Though I did that, it was not my will to do so. They forced me to crown Kuami Eugene. I even gave the crown they handed over to me to someone to put it down, but they later said no, I have to crown him, and I did it,” he said.



He expressed that he initially thought it was a ceremonial gesture rather than passing on a significant title.



Zapp Mallet shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "I thought he was just crowning him, I didn't know it was a mantle that he was giving him."



He expressed his skepticism about one king appointing another and questioned the circumstances surrounding the crowning.



However, he acknowledged that as more details emerge, his perception might change, leaving the situation open to interpretation.



The debate about Ghana's king of highlife continues, with Zapp Mallet highlighting Amakye Dede's prominent status in the genre.



The conversation surrounding the crown and its significance will undoubtedly spark further discussions within the Ghanaian music community and among fans.





