Yvonne Nelson warns young producers to keep it original

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has advised up and coming producers who have drawn inspiration from her to stick to producing only original content.



According to the actress in a post, she shared on Twitter, she is pleased people are developing their interest in movie production because this is what Ghanaians need.



“Lil advise for upcoming producers, I’m happy to hear people are developing the interest, this is what we need. I understand that i /have inspire/ inspired you, but pls don’t over COPY. Be a lil ORIGINAL, a little. We need this industry to grow,” she said on April 7, 2022.



Quite recently, Yvonne also disclosed that her newfound passion - movie production - has been rewarding saying “Cash dey inside o. Abi me I start keep, I start 2010.”



For several years, the movie industry stayed dormant until 2022, some analysts have argued.



Before the movie industry started taking production seriously this year, the actress had taken to Twitter to rant about the lack of attitude her colleagues show when called upon to act.



