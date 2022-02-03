Yvonne Nelson throws subtle jabs at Akufo-Addo's govt

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson blasts government



Yvonne says the current government can not be trusted



Yvonne Nelson praised by Twitter followers



Actress Yvonne Nelson has noted that there is no point in citizens trusting the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo especially at a time when they have failed to deliver their campaign promises.



According to Yvonne, believing in the government is like hoping that snow will one day fall in Ghana, an experience that will never occur.



The award-winning actress in a tweet dated February, 3, went hard on the government whom she has earlier stated has not been up to the task as the plight of citizens continues to heighten.



"Believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana," she tweeted.



Reacting to the post, some of her followers shared the same thoughts adding that they feel scammed due to the numerous failed promises on the part of politicians in Ghana.



Dr Ren commented: "No need to believe hit the street and demonstrate."



Another, named Junior had this to say: "They scammed us all. The Government will do no differently."



Others also commended Yvonne for her daring nature adding that she is among the few celebrities who speak truth to power.



Elikem Gabriel on Twitter wrote: "I like Yvonne Nelson for always speaking her mind without fear or favour....fearless woman...we need in politics.... it's not about NDC or NPP."



Kila Alumi added: "Thanks for the consistency. Most people only criticize when “their government” isn’t in power."



See the tweet below:



