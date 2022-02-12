Yvonne Nelson sues TV station for showing her movie

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has said she has sued a TV channel for showing her film without authorisation.



Although she did not disclose the name of the channel, the actress expressed concerns over the usage of her content without permission, stressing that it is an infringement on their copyrights.



This revelation came to light when the host mentioned he had seen a movie of hers on TV to which Yvonne Nelson made known that people sent her pictures.



“It takes so much money to produce movies, and it just takes you an hour and a half to show it on your channel without going through any processes or talking to anyone,” she said in an interview on ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM.



“My lawyers have already sent them a writ; we are going to court. We spent a lot of money to produce the movies. It’s just not fair; you don’t do that,” she added.



The actress cum producer further noted that she is bent on seeking redress in court. According to her, an apology will not be enough.