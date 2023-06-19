Yvonne Nelson skyrockets to Twitter top trends after Sarkodie exposé

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023
Twitter has been buzzing following Yvonne Nelson’s chilling expose on her past escapades with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.
Parts of Yvonne Nelson’s book disclosed a point in her life when the rapper impregnated her and refused to accept responsibility, a situation that compelled her to abort the baby.
A chapter in Yvonne Nelson’s book titled ‘Abortion’, threw focuses on the development that occurred in 2010,
"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.
"On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.”
However, the issue has been received with shock and excitement as netizens have since been sharing interesting reactions to it.
Others are lambasting the actress for bringing up the issue now that Sarkodie is happily married.
“Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie had a baby and they aborted coz they weren’t ready? Ready how? Oh Charley?! Herh Charley .. and why the hell is she bringing it up now ?! Sark is happily married and enjoying life now and u are also doing whatever now so why bring this up?! Women?!” A netizen wrote.
“Yvonne Nelson’s book reveals that celebrities have stories that are different from their glamorous lives,” said another.
“Around the same 2010 that Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson did the song for glaucoma awareness?” an individual wrote.
But Lowkey Sarkodie eat the celebrities here in Ghana oo. Who would have thought of he and Yvonne Nelson. I hail you king Sark!!— GAFFAR ???????????? (@IluvMaGaf) June 19, 2023
Sarkodie impregnated Yvonne Nelson and asked her to abort it cos he wasn't ready for it and could damage his career as a musician #IAmNotYvonneNelson— Berry ☯︎ (@fanti_boy) June 19, 2023
A rare picture of the Tema-based rapper explaining to Yvonne Nelson why he’s not responsible for the pregnancy ????????— Nana Kesse (@Nanakesse24) June 19, 2023
Yvonne Nelson’s book reveals that celebrities have stories that are different from their glamorous lives.#IAmNotYvonneNelson— Freddie ???? (@fredy_flinstone) June 18, 2023
A tema based rapper preg Yvonne Nelson 2010.— ED ED ™️ (@EDDflamesgh) June 19, 2023
You know what time it is? To my niggas who dey preg but no dey take am.
Around same 2010 Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson did the song for glaucoma awareness right?— Kwesi Osei Simpey (@WorkWithSimpey) June 19, 2023
Sarkodie has gone on to become the Ghana's biggest musician and he's was Tema-based.
Now I need to get Yvonne Nelson’s book.— Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) June 19, 2023
#IAmNotYvonneNelson— GH connect (@gh__connect) June 19, 2023
Sarkodie left Yvonne Nelson to Her fate after telling her to abort the baby!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DpWkVpftWH