Yvonne Nelson shoots down marriage rumours, threatens to sue blogs for defamation

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Yvonne Nelson has described as false, rumours of her alleged secret wedding



•She has threatened to sue blogs who carried the false information



•Yvonne was alleged to have secretly married an Italian man



Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has squashed rumours suggesting that she has secretly tied the knot on the blind side of the public.



News circulating online on July 21, 2021, suggested that the actress got married to an Italian man although there were no pictures or videos to prove it.



The news, after being mainly carried by different blogs, drew reactions from social media users, with some congratulating the actress for finally taking the step to settle down after having a baby.



But shortly after this, Yvonne Nelson, through her lawyers, has instructed the blogs to pull down the story or risk prosecution.



Describing the rumours surrounding her alleged secret wedding as false, her lawyers in the statement stated;



“According to our client, there is no truth in the said story which is published on your Instagram page. Consequently, we hold our client’s instruction to demand that you pull down the story with immediate effect. Please note that if you fail to pull down the story immediately as demanded, our client shall avail herself of all remedies afforded by and at the law to fully assert her rights against you. Including but not limited to commencing an action against you in court for redress as well as punitive damages and legal costs on a full indemnity basis.”



Yemmey Baba, one of the bloggers who was among the first to propagate the news published the statement from Yvonne’s lawyers on his social media platforms.



The popular Ghanaian-based Nigerian blogger has since rendered a public apology and pulled down the story from his platform with immediate effect.



Read the statement below:













