Yvonne Nelson’s ex Iyanya reacts to her claim that Sarkodie impregnated her

Nigerian musician Iyanya who once dated Yvonne Nelson has suggested that the actress’ revelation that she got pregnant for Sarkodie in 2010 but had to abort the child due to the rapper’s rejection is “too much information”.



Reacting to a tweet, Iyanya seemed to wonder why Yvonne Nelson would capture such an incident in a book.



“Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?” his tweet on June 19, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Iyanya used to be the boyfriend of Yvonne Nelson until a split in 2012.



The singer had explained that they broke up “because we hardly had time for each other. I was hustling and I would do four shows in a day and I will make two million. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman, I’m going to see money and I’m going to lay back.”



In a publication by DailyPost in 2017, Iyanya reminisced about his encounter with Yvonne Nelson saying “It’s not easy losing a great and beautiful woman like Yvonne. She was everything I have at that moment.”



“Like our first day in bed. She was like ‘Oh yeah baby, I really love it’ and her late night and early morning messages and calls. I miss everything about her,” he said.





Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book? https://t.co/UGHHggIxWA