Yvonne Nelson rues doing business with some friends

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson says she has regretted doing business with some friends.



According to the actress, she will never engage in such a venture with friends because it seems not to end well.



The actress who is known to be involved in a number of businesses made this known in a tweet she shared with her followers.



Yvonne Nelson said “Bad experience….doing BUSINESS with friends. Never again!”.



It is not clear what the business venture was. Her comment has drawn out others to tell their stories about their experiences with friends in businesses.



