Yvonne Nelson reveals how her daughter talks about her future wedding day

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that her daughter has started talking about her wedding day.



Ryn who should be four years by now is planning how her big day would look like; probably influenced by the recent Royal wedding that took place in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.



Yvonne Nelson in her tweet could not fathom what was actually happening with her daughter as she listened to her with rapt attention.



The mother of one in her tweet noted that it’s clearly an indication that she is ageing.



She said “Sitting in the kitchen listening to Ryn talk about her wedding day! Wait! What year are we in again?? Sigh** no wonder! Seeing a lot of grey hair on my head”.



