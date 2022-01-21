Yvonne Nelson premiers ‘The Men We Love’ on Val's Day

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson is premiering her latest movie titled: “The Men We Love” on 14 February 2022, at the Silver Bird Cinema.



The star-studded movie, according to Ms Nelson, who is also a movie producer, has nothing to do with romance despite the title.



Instead, it talks about the kind of men who are generally loved in society.



“When people look around, there are a group of men that we don’t play with in our society; everybody seems to love this set of men, so, the story is about this group of men and has nothing to do with romance”, she explained.



“It’s about the men we give special attention to, the men we will do anything for, which has nothing to do with romance,” she clarified.



The movie, according to the award-winning actress, promises to be entertaining.



Speaking on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 20 January 2022, Ms Nelson told show host Nana Romeo that she was excited about the project because she featured fellow actor Majid Michel who has been off the screen for a while.



“People miss Majid Michel, so, I had to do a lot of convincing for him to come back on set; so, people should watch out for that,” she stated.



Apart from Majid, the other casts are veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo, James Gardiner, Regina van Helvert and Shatta Michy, among others.