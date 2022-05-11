Yvonne Nelson names her two favourite actors

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has listed her two favourite actors since she started working as a producer as part of her acting career.



According to Yvonne in a Twitter post she shared on May 10, 2022, Majid Michel and Michy are the two best actors she has ever worked with.



In her post, she included a recommendation that the two said stars are the finest people she has encountered who understand the movie business.



“Majid and Michy are the best ACTORS I’ve worked with! They UNDERSTAND the business, they RESPECT the job,” she tweeted.



Yvonne’s post comes right after she had shared another that talks about how unsuccessful attempts at finding love as a female celebrity have subdued her sexual urge.



The award-winning actress also cited her ability to strongly control sexual urges as one of the reasons she has stayed away from the act.



“After a year I went straight without it. I can control myself when it comes to that you have no idea. it’s been two years and I’m doing fine,” she told Kingdom FM’s, Fiifi Pratt.





