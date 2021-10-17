Yvonne Nelson kicks against doing business with friends

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson, said she has regretted doing business with some friends.



According to her, she will never engage in such a venture with friends because it never ends well.



Unclear what particular business she was referring to, the actress in a Twitter post said;



“Bad experience….doing BUSINESS with friends. Never again!”



Her comments pushed other social media users to also share their bad experiences with regard to doing business with friends.



Yvonne Nelson currently owns a beach resort, a pre-school, and a production company called YN Productions.





Bad experience….doing BUSINESS with friends. Never again! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) October 16, 2021

It's disappointing, I've had a lot of terrible experience working with friends and just a few pleasant times.

The fact that we're friends dont mean you gotta take advantage of me, its sad we sometimes accept it on the premise "You don't know when you might need their help too" ???? — #Damba2021 ???????? ???????? (@OJjnr12) October 16, 2021

???????????????? doing business with family & friends di33, it’s a not not oo…they will “buu & siisi” you unlike how you go do same to a complete stranger since you go consider not knowing them from Adam. — Dr.Pam❤️Hoehoe Lyvn Legend (@PamelaEfua) October 17, 2021

Never advisable — Desmond D. Bastik Jay (@BastikJay) October 16, 2021