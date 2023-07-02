Yvonne Nelson did not intend to destroy anyone with her book – Dr Tandoh

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Brand Communication Expert, Dr Ike Tandoh, has said that even though actress Yvonne Nelson did not intend to paint anyone as a devil or destroy them with her book, her editors should have helped her tone down the emotional nature of it.



Dr Tandoh explained Ms Nelson, as an author who sought to pour out her heart and emotions, should have been helped by her editors or proofreads to take into consideration the emotions and feelings of the people she discussed in the book.



“I don’t think that the motive was to paint somebody as a devil in the book – whether her mum or anyone else – just that probably emotions took the better part of her. But if I were the editor or proofreader I could have helped her to tone it down a bit…”, he said on TV 3’s Newday programme.



He added that the Ghanaian culture is yet to accept the tell-it-all nature of memoirs that reveal secrets and intimate details of one’s personal life and invariably that of others.



“Communication is also culture. Our culture has not come to accept that tell-it-all kind of book writing. It is not part of the Ghanaian culture. That is why that kind of surprise element is there…I think that she was not on a destructive mission in writing the book,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson’s book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson', has sparked discussion on what is appropriate to reveal in books and what is not.



Her revelation that she got pregnant in 2010 for rapper Sarkodie but had to terminate the pregnancy because of Sarkodie’s apparent unwillingness to accept responsibility for it has set social media ablaze, especially after Sarkodie responded in a song saying that she was promiscuous and he couldn’t even have been sure the pregnancy was indeed his.