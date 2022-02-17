You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 17Article 1471643

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Yvonne Nelson denies relationship rumours with Nasty Blaq

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has shut down rumours that she is in an amorous relationship with Nasty Blaq after the skit maker shared a 'lovey-dovey' video of them on Instagram.


Nasty was sighted with the actress on a boat cruise whiles vibing together and this caused a stir on social media.

The video which has since gone viral has drawn all sorts of comments with some individuals attacking the actress for dating another Nigerian after her alleged heartbreak with Iyanya years ago

But Yvonne Nelson took to her Twitter account and wrote;

with a post that showed that she was on a job with the skit maker.

“So nasty blakk got all you guys like this? I don’t even remember the last time I was in love. Chill guys! Know my profession and relax!”

See Nasty Blakk and Yvonne Nelson's posts below:



Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare and Abronye DC

‘Incompetent’ Dampare hates me because I didn’t support his campaign to become IGP – Abronye claims

Sportsleading sports icon

Samuel Sarfo, Mercy Tagoe, Mark Adu Amofah

Ghanaian football stars who are police or army officers

Businessleading business icon

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

E-Levy: GH¢6.9bn targeted revenue is half the amount of stolen funds from A-G report – Mogtari

Africaleading africa news icon

President Ramaphosa boarding the flight enroute to Brussels

South Africa president travels on commercial flight to AU-EU summit in Brussels

Opinionsleading opinion icon

A. K. Gyasi

Peircing the political veil: The case of James Gyekye Quayson