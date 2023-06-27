Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie trends haven’t killed the buzz around my song – JZyNO

Music of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Butta My Bread’ hitmaker, JZyNo, has established that the controversy and trends from Yvonne Nelson’s memoir have not killed the huge waves his song is gathering.



The Liberian singer disclosed to Amansan Krakye in an interview that the 'Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie saga' hasn’t negatively impacted his song in anyway adding that he is still earning massive streams on digital platforms.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he said, “Yvonne Nelson’s memoir hasn’t killed the trend of Butta My Bread because the video of the song isn’t even ready but see the huge numbers.



“We have hit over 60 million streams across all the digital streaming platforms and even we have over 20 million streams on Audiomack alone.”





He added, “So you see how the numbers keep going up each and every day and the song is being played everywhere you get to right now. Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie trend can’t kill the huge waves my song is getting but everyone has got their own views and their own movement.



He, however, took a moment to appreciate his fans.



“My movement is what I’m paying attention to and shout out to everybody out there for the love and support for my song,” JZyNo concluded on the show.