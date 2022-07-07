Yul Edochie thrills fans with amazing dance moves

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie who has been in the news lately for various reasons took to social media to share a video of himself vibing to 'No Wahala' by 1da Banton featuring Tiwa Savage and Kizz Daniel.



Yul who was seated in his car, showed off some dance moves as he sang along to the words of the song.



Captioning the video, Yul wrote; "Wahala no dey ever finish oo.

Be happy always."



Reacting to the video shared on his Instagram page, some fans took to the comment section of the post to share their views.



chitaoxe1: So sweet to watch Waoh



j_thriftworld: You actually make me like this song



d_lowkii_: This video increased my love for you



obumtestimony: odogwu give them



ekquartey: Our Future President.



delmychris28: You dey pepper online in-laws



evanschimaco: Okay Odogwu but, to be honest, we love you o forget say we dey quarrel you na that Akpa Garri woman that lured you to impregnate am we dey verse for but, we the online inlaws will handle that side chicken...







