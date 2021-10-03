Your vagina smells because you don’t clean urine from it – Women told

LifeStyle of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Health Expert Paulina Siaw Akoto has advised women to clean their vaginas very well after urinating.



According to the trained Midwife, there is always the need for women to clean their vaginas after urinating and bathing.



Paulina Siaw Akoto says if the vagina is healthy but smelly, it is the urine that has settled on it that is causing smell therefore women should make a conscious effort at ensuring that they always ensure that their vagina is dry.



“If the vagina smells then there is an infection but if the vagina is healthy but smells, it is from urine or water that has settled there. Makes sure you clean your vagina very well from upward through to the anus.



Times have changed and now we have tissues that can be used for that purpose. When we take our bath let’s make sure that we clean the vagina and ensure that the place is dry. Most of us after bathing we don’t clean ourselves for the place to dry up. We just clean the surface and say the place has dried but that is not the case.”