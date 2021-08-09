Your success depends on praying for those at the top – Kweku Darlington

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Kweku Darlington has attributed his success in the music industry to the reverence and support he has shown to those who came before him.



He believes his benevolent act of humility birthed and maintained his greatness.



Kweku Darlington, in an interview with Cookie Tee on the showbiz segment on TV3 New Day, discussed his growth and relevance in the music industry. Cookie asked the artiste how he captured the limelight in just a few months of professional showbiz.



He said, “A man once told me that if you want to be at the top, pray for those who are already at the top. And that is what I did. The prayers are as important as the good heart you support them with.”



The ‘Sika Aba Fie’ hitmaker also mentioned that the late Michael Jackson had been his source of inspiration since childhood. He recounted how he used to dance to every Micheal Jackson song. It isn’t surprising how the artiste quickly rose to stardom this year after participating in the TV3 mentor reality show.



Soon after his remix of the ‘Sika Aba fie’ song featuring Kuami Eugene and Fameye, which made the top charts in Ghana and across, the artiste has a new song. His new song, titled ‘Aketesia’, features Medikal and Laycon of Big Brother Nigeria 2020.



The visuals of the new song were released yesterday, and he urged all friends and supporters of music to stream the song and make it a world-class hit.