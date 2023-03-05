Your songs should not always be about whine your waist, sex, money, be conscious – Kafui Dey

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kafui Dey, a Ghanaian broadcaster, musician, and Master of Ceremonies, has advised Ghanaian musicians to prioritise social issues affecting society and sing about them in order to help reform, educate, transform, and change our ailing society.



Mr. Dey stated that music should not only be about money, wine, and sex but also about societal issues and how to best address them.



He wondered why musicians aren’t interested in writing songs that raise awareness of galamsey and other social ills.



He was speaking on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host Daniel Dadson.



He was responding to a question about how radio has affected music in Ghana.



He said what we listen to affects our way of thinking, and some countries have policies that control what comes in and out of the country, but Ghana has been so relaxed.





According to him, if we want to know where the country is going, we need to look at the current generation of young people and how they act.



”If you want to see where Ghana is going, let’s look at our young people. That is where Ghana is going. If you look at the young people, that is where Ghana is going.”



He lamented the situation where Ghanaian musicians want to sound like Nigeria and vice versa.



He described it as interesting since it is only business for these musicians saying, ”not everything is about money. This whole money thing is a capitalist way of thinking. We go beyond that in Africa”.



Kafui Dey said ”I don’t hear musicians singing about the destruction of our environment like the Rastafarians do. The reggae people always sing about conscious issues. It is not always about whining about your waist or let’s make love. The reggae people talk about equal rights and justice. I want to see more consciousness from our musicians. It should not always be about sex and money”.