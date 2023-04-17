'Your next of kin should be your wife not your mother' – Relationship coach

LifeStyle of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has taken to social media to share his thoughts on issues relating to Morrocan footballer Hakimi Achraf and his wife's divorce which has gone viral.



According to him, it is important to trust one's wife with finances adding that any man who cannot do this has no business getting married in the first place.



His comment comes after a 24-year-old Hakimi, whose wife, Hiba Abouk, 36, filed for divorce and allegedly demanded half of his property but got nothing because his properties were all registered in his mother’s name.



The footballer and his spouse have since been trending on social media with netizens sharing varied opinions on their situation.



But sharing his opinion in a series of tweets, Solomon Buchi described as weird, the Hakimi's act of registering his properties in his mother's name.



"This seems pragmatic, but it is not right and ideal. I can imagine the mammoth defense that some mummy’s boys will get today. Putting all your fortunes to your mom’s name as a married man is off," parts of his statement read.





Read the full statement below:



“Your next of kin should be your wife not your mother. Your assets should have your wife’s name on them too. This is biblical marriage; you have become one in Holy Matrimony. If you can’t trust a woman with your riches, don’t marry her. Why marry who you don’t trust with your ALL?



Hence, she has nothing to gain from the incentivized western divorce culture. This seems pragmatic, but it is not right and ideal. I can imagine the mammoth defense that some mummy’s boys will get today. Putting all your fortunes to your mom’s name as a married man is off.



It shouldn’t be so. And yes, women who also marry rich men, with intentions to incentivize the marriage through later divorce are wrong too, but we can’t correct a wrong with a wrong. Literally, the scriptures states that a man needs to leave his father and mother to be married.



This means a re-prioritization: after marriage, your wife becomes your number one. Your mother is still your mother, but you’re not one with her, she’s one with your dad. Respect them, but your immediate priority is your wife, and everything about you, she must have access to.



As much as these sad things happen, I’m trying to reconcile us to how things should be. Christian men shouldn’t be thinking in this manner: willing all you have to your mom as a married man. Nah.



And men, do your due diligence before you marry. If you can’t trust her, don’t marry her, because marriage without trust is like roommates living together. Hakimi did it doesn’t make it right. Don’t start off wrong. Things still work the right way.



Christian marriage is not a place to fight to protect; it’s a place to give. Something must give. Something must be at risk. We don’t truly love, if we aren’t risking anything.”