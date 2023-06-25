Your mom did her best, I’m pained you exposed her – Bullgod to Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 June 2023
Mothers make great sacrifices from conception till childbirth and through the years of upbringing, this is the view of artiste manager Bullgod.
He believes that despite whatever unanswered remains between a mother and her child, it is not prudent for a child to expose her mother as actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson did in her memoir ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson.’
Contributing to the discussions on UTV’s United Showbiz programme June 24, 2023, Bullgod submitted: “Her mom did very well with her by the small reading that I have done, it is just that Yvonne herself is inquisitive and wants to find out a lot of things.
“Her mom did her best, (and) what pains me is how she exposed her mom because I know what women go through to take care of their kids, it is a difficult job. So, if she has catered for you from childbirth till now… Yvonne you be my girl but no matter the pain, your mom has been through hell.”
His view aligns with that of Afia Schwarzenegger and Kwame A Plus, who had very stern critique of Yvonne Nelson’s book especially the parts that relate to what she wrote about her mother’s role in her yet-to-be resolved search for her real father.
