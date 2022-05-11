'Your ignorance cannot be my fault' - Lyrical Joe throws spikes at critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Best Rap Performance awardee, Joseph Gamor, known in the showbiz circles as Lyrical Joe, has disclosed how he felt when he won the award at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) including a note to critics.



Although many people are asking who he is and why he was awarded the Best Rap Performance ahead of Amerado, the rapper has given a reply to all who are trying to rubbish his hard work.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Lyrical Joe said he thinks he deserved the VGMA Best Rap Performance and should anyone go around saying they don’t know him, that will be because of their ignorance.



“I have built my walls enough. Your ignorance cannot be my fault. There is only one song in the category I was nominated for that has been viewed more than my song that won. Which will be Sarks. The ‘Rollies and Cigar’. Aside from that, none of them.



“So, I don't know how you don't know. It is the best rap performance and if it's what I do best, why not. I deserve it,” he told Andy Dosty.



Furthermore, he mentioned that he kept his hopes low after he lost the Rapper of the Year category at the 3Music Awards so he wouldn't feel so much more disappointment in case he lost the VGMA.



After the 3Music Awards ceremony which happened on March 26, 2022, the rapper released a song, “Letter to 3Music awards” to express his displeasure.



“After losing out on 3 Music Awards, I had the perception that anything can happen ahead of VGMA. My “Letter to 3 Music Awards” wasn’t a diss to Amerado. I personally congratulated him after he won,” he said.



