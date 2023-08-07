Your feud would've been easier with Afia Schwarzenegger, Agraada - DKB to Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Comedian, DKB has said that the controversy between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson wouldn’t have been easy for Sarkodie if his issue was with Afia Schwarzenegger or Agraada.



In June 2023, ace Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson launched her book “I am not Yvonne Nelson” where she chronicled her life experiences including her relationship with her mother and estranged father.



The book also stated her relationship with rapper Sarkodie, her pregnancy, abortion, and fallout with him.



The book led to massive reactions across social media and the entertainment industry with many bashing Sarkodie for his behavior portrayed in the story.



Sarkodie later replied in a song where he mentioned that Yvonne Nelson was “for the streets”. A song that didn't go down well with many.



Taking to his Twitter (now X) platform, DKB cited lyrics from Sarkodie’s new song with R2Bees where he said that Yvonne is quite calm which is why Sarkodie can lash at her.



He added that if the issue was with Afia Schwarzenegger or Agraada they would have replied to him aggressively.



“Yvonne Nelson is gentle, she doesn't do banter. If you were in this wahala with Afia Schwarzenegger you think you would have found it easy? By this time, she would have given you 7-1, or Agraada, she would have given you," he said.



