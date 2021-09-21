Your evil ploy against Lil Win won't work - PRO fires back at former employee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: GNA

Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, the Public Relations Officer of Wezzy Empire has taken a ferocious swipe at a former employee "Long Face" for claiming that the highest pay he received was GHC300.



His assertion comes after Lil Win's former costume designer made some serious allegations about the actor/musician claiming that he was a 'selfish' person in an interview with GhPage.



This has aroused a huge social media backlash with some appalling comments from users who have lambasted the persona of the actor.



But Akwadaa Nyame, the Spokesperson of Lil Win in an interview said recent negative criticism of the actor is just a ploy by some few to bring him down.



"The issue here is most of the people close to him expect huge monies from him because they often misuse the little he gives them. They are on the mission to destroy his stardom but God is his strength and it won't work.



"Lilwin is a very gifted artist and the streets will forever love him for what he does and not what people say about him,'' he noted.



Responding to comments made by Long Face over the GHC300 maximum pay, Okyeame Akwaada Nyame said: " Is a blatant lie when he says that because he normally charges and makes the budget for what costumes to be used on set. So is just a ploy to taint the brand of Lil Win."



He added that Lil Win was focused on his target of reviving Kumawood and was not perturbed about this allegations.