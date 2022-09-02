Your ego will be your downfall if care is not taken - Did Ayisha Modi jab Stonebwoy?

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Ayisha Modi, chiefly known as 'She Love Stonebwoy', is undoubtedly one of the biggest fans of dancehall singer Stonebwoy.



She has won the admiration of many through her love and dedication to the singer's brand.



In an emotional post on her Instagram page on September 2, 2022, the die-hard fan of Stonebwoy opened up about how her favourite artiste turned against her, disclosing that she has a voice recording of the said person making damning accusations against her, but for the sake of peace, she buried the story.



What broke her heart was the singer's claim that "She Loves Stonebwoy" was using his name for hype.



Ayisha has predicted that if care is not taken, the said artiste's ego will be the cause of his downfall.



Her comment came in after a statement made by Stonebwoy in an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo.



The latest development from the Bhim Nation camp has shocked some music lovers to the bone, especially in regards to the singer's answer on his current friendship with the popular talent manager, Ayisha.



"The truth is that, from my perspective, I don't have any wahala with her. I have a tall list of friends...a lot has happened. Sometimes people take photos with me and set up a 'nation' with it somewhere. When you think critically about what I've said, you will understand. Artistes have suffered, we came to suffer. Someone will take just a photo with you and the back story alone will be a lot. We don't hear some of the things they say to even give our side of the story. When that happens, we just let things be," said Stonebwoy who suggested that some people associate themselves with him for their benefit.



Ayisha, who felt attacked, wrote: "Stop being ungrateful and be real for once, because the internet never forgets," adding that she never supported the artiste for hype.



She detailed how she pumped thousands of cedis into an artiste's brand without making a single penny out of her investment.



Also, in an Instagram live video, she added how she put her life, children, and marriage on the line for an artiste who has turned against her.



Ayisha has warned that nobody should push her to the wall. Although she didn't directly name and shame Stonebwoy, social media users named Stonebwoy as the target, adding that her comment came after his statement on Ayisha.



Meanwhile, Ayisha has invited her followers to the singer's concert happening on September 3.



