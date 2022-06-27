‘Your career is not admirable, help new actors’ - Adu Safowaa to Jackie Appiah

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Seasoned Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has been in the news for days after a detailed video of the interior and exterior of her mansion located at Trassaco was published on the internet.



The video attracted praise and backlash from Ghanaians. While some lauded her for her achievement, others chastised her for what they described as an ‘unnecessary’ display of wealth.



It is against this backdrop that provocative Ghanaian socialite, Adu Safowaa, has advised the actress to focus on mentoring new acts to make her legacy appealing and inspiring.



The socialite asserts that the actress needs to actively support up-and-coming actors by using her connections and level of exposure to advance their careers.



This, in her opinion, would enhance Jackie Appiah's reputation as a Ghanaian film icon.



“What pushed Jackie Appiah now to show off what she has? Jackie, please help some talented actors close to you gain movie contracts with your connections. The all about you makes your legacy not admirable,” Adu Safowaa made this known in an Instagram post on her official account.



She also quizzed the actress to mention the name of a new act she has mentored or helped in the movie industry.



“As of now, which actor can say because of Jackie, I made it? None. consider this,” she asked.



Meanwhile, ace media personality and General Manager for GHOne TV, Ana Aba Anomoah has passed a comment believed to be a response to the reactions of Ghanaians to Jackie Appiah’s mansion.



She claimed in an Instagram post that Ghanaians credit men's success to drug dealing and online fraud while crediting women's success to prostitution.



She called on people with such thoughts to renew their minds and work at accomplishing something for themselves.



