Your actions will call for my slap - Bulldog warns

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: starfmonline.com

Artist manager and owner of Bull Haus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has vehemently denied assertions that he’s a rowdy person who has a tendency of assaulting people.



According to him, he doesn’t go about assaulting people unprovoked but only throws his hand when his victims call for such an act to be visited on them.



Speaking on Starr FM, he revealed that he has lots of assault cases filed against him.



“…Me, I am an Adabraka boy, people dey speak English, people dey talk, we dey do the same but wona hands too dey talk so sometimes when the mouth dey fail, I throw my hands. So I have a lot of assault cases… They go about verbally assaulting me, and then I hit them with my hands.”



He added: “Before I throw a hand, you will call for the hand; your actions will call for my slap.”



Asked by the host if he has anger management issues, Bulldog responded “no”, adding that people were raised differently and sometimes his reflexes during situations compels him to strike.