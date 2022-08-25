Your absence hasn't been felt - Mona Gucci tells former TV3 staff MzGee

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mona Gucci has in a long post told former Media General staff, MzGee, that employees of the media house don't miss her after the latter disclosed that she resigned on her own accord and not because she was sacked.



According to Mona Gucci in an Instagram post she shared on August 25, 2022, Media General has equally good journalists and hence, MzGee’s resignation hasn't affected the company in any way.



The TV presenter went on to state that the journalist’s outbursts were unnecessary and misplaced while entreating her to stop blowing her own trumpet and be humble.



She, furthermore, stated that, even though MzGee may be good at what she does, she can’t compare herself to the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Kwame Sefa Kai, and Gifty Anti among others who have chalked success in their fields.



This comes after multiple online portals reported that contrary to public knowledge that MzGee resigned from the Kanda-based media organization in 2019, she rather sought to prank her bosses with the said resignation, with anticipation that a decision taken on a show she was supposed to host would be overturned since she opposed to the changes.



The resignation, the reports said, was, however, accepted without hesitation, making MzGee gnash her teeth and lurk around hoping for management to call her back but that never happened.



Reacting to the viral publications, MzGee, denied the reports, stating she knows people are jealous while adding that she is very important to be sacked.



Read her full post below:



DEAR @iammzgee …… ny3 Cee..!! You and I know this post isn’t necessary—u resigned from media general…cuz u had ur own reasons..n the media General respected it…Yes, u r gone but surprisingly…media General isn’t missing ur absence..u know why?



“Cuz we have equally good ones like u there..still working n filling in!! we have the likes of @cookieteegh @berlamundi @ayisha_yakubuu @johnnie_hughes @captain_nana_smart @gaborportia @rowalkerghana etc…!!…do not let some cheap bloggers' write-ups infuriate u…they only want to draw traffic to their page…ignore all these untrue stories..n continue being a great journalist—-n if u ask my opinion, u stated that “I'm too good to be sacked”….!! In the history of journalism in Ghana…



“I have never heard the likes of KWAMI SEFA KAYI, KKD, ABEIKU SANTANA, NANA ABA ANAMOAH, KOD, EMMA MORRISON, NANA AMA ADADE, NII ODARTEY LAMPTEY, SALMA VALCOT, GIFTY ANTI, BOLA RAY, ISRAEL LARYEA, GIDEON ARYEEQUAYE n our mother BEATRICE AGYEMAN…ever made such a statement!!…the secret to success is HUMILITY—



“Even our finest KOMLA DUMOR (demised) of BBC..never said this before!! without fear of favour…u r not more than these names I have listed…! Sis ignores the bloggers to chase their clout...Keep being great…sending u lotta love ❤️ n light…good luck…. Your Fan, MonaGucci ✍️…..☺️!!”







ADA/BB