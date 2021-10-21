Your Nigerian colleagues are topping charts while you fake stunts - Afia Pokua to Ghanaian artistes

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady has taken a dig at Shatta Wale and his colleagues for engaging in needless feuds and publicity stunts while their Nigerian counterparts are thriving.



In a Facebook post, Vim Lady stated that Ghana's entertainment industry can employ a million people if taken seriously.



According to Vim Lady, Ghana’s industry is filled with jokers who focus on unnecessary beef and stories rather than pushing themselves globally.



She cited an example using Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and other Nigerian musicians.



“Wizkid is topping charts with Justin Bieber, Tiwa is flying with Brandy, Burna boy is filling O2 arena and Davido is getting interviewed by Trevor Noah, Ghana dier, ‘BEEF’ &FAKE STORIES NKOAA. GH entertainment industry can employ more than 1 mill people if taken seriously but who be me#PRAY 4GH ENTERTAINMENT”. she stated on social media



