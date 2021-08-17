Young Kumasi rappers making waves in the music scene

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A new crop of rappers from Kumasi are finding their feet in the industry



• These rappers have relentlessly projected their talents through music



• Their songs continue to enjoy airplay, resulting in high audience appeal



Kumerica which started as a movement in Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, has birthed several rappers who have been able to sell their songs to music lovers at home and abroad.



With a mixture of Hip Hop and Drill music, these aristes have shot to fame and cemented their names in the music scene. Although some rappers were popular before Kumerica came to being, they have claimed to be part of the movement because of how infectious it is.



With the prowess well displayed, some music lovers have tipped them to be the next big thing in the industry.



Below are some young Kumasi rappers who are in the limelight





Amerado







Not only does he come from Kumasi; he was able to penetrate the music scene with his weekly “Yeete Nsem” rap series which summarised major happenings in the country.



Amerado was nominated in the Best Rap Performance category in the 2021 VGMA.

Due to his lyrical dexterity, attitude and style, some refer to him as a 'beast'.



Amerado was recently commended for his exceptional delivery on Tim Westwood’s show. Prior to that, he had released several singles, including 'We Outside', 'I am' and 'Memmpe'.



He was featured on Shatta Wale's 'Ahodwo Las Vegas' - a song that projected Kumerica.







Kofi Jamar







Kofi Jamar’s song titled “Ekorso” was described by many as a 2020 Christmas banger. It enjoyed massive airplay and witnessed a number of foreigners jamming to the tune.



He has managed to sustain his relevance by releasing other singles which were equally enjoyed by music lovers.



Like Amerado, he was featured on Shatta Wale's 'Ahodwo Las Vegas'.







Yaw Tog









The rapper who calls himself the Young Bull is one to look out for. Not only did he get Ghanaian-UK musician Stomzy and rapper Kwesi Arthur to feature on his hit single “Sore”, the remix also hit 1 million views within 72 hours on YouTube.



Yaw Tog won the Best Hip Hop Song at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with his "Sore".



He recently featured on Tim Westwood TV in the UK.







Ypee









Despite being in the scene for a while now, Ypee gained more prominence in the midst of the Kumerica movement.



He has worked with rappers Sarkodie and Medikal. Popular among his songs are ‘Kumerica’, ‘Shishi’ and 'Botom.'





Kweku Flick







Kweku Flick is among the Kumerican rappers to be featured on Shatta Wales "Ahodwo Las Vegas" tune.



He also made an appearance on Tim Westwood's show in the UK alongside Yaw Tog and Amerado. Popular among his song is "Money" and "Awake."



Despite suggestions that he sounds like Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Flick is not reltenting on his efforts.





Asakaa Boys









The group consists of Jay Bahd, Kawabanga, O'Kenneth, City Boy, Kwaku DMC, Reggie, Sean Lifer, Braa Benk, Rabby Jones.



This group has played a major role in popularising the Kumerica movement. Some members have also gained popularity through the release of their singles.



Popular among their songs are 'Condemn', 'Agyeiwaa' and "Y3 Y3 Dom".