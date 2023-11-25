‘You won a record for longest cooking, not best cooking’ – Ghanaians descend on Hilda Baci

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended heavily on dethroned Nigerian Cookathon chef, Hilda Baci, after she described one of Ghana’s priced dishes, “Jollof,” as without flavor.



While speaking in a podcast during her recent visit to the United Kingdom, Hilda Baci explained that Ghana Jollof does not merit the hype around it



According to her, the dish is favorless and does not come close to the Nigerian jollof, when it comes to taste.



“Nigerian jollof is better than Ghanaian jollof. I’ve been to Ghana, I’ve eaten their jollof. I’ve done a competition with a Ghanaian chef. For him, that was his best representation of Ghanaian jollof and I have seen the recipe - not one, Ghanaians focus more on the paste than the jollof mix and that is where the flavor comes from,” she said.



However, Hilda’s comment did not sit well with most Ghanaians as they expressed their disappointment in her inability to make an objective statement without being bias to her country, Nigeria.



They added that this is so especially because most Ghanaians rallied behind and supported her in her quest to becoming a Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking time, regardless of her Nigerian nationality.



A section of Ghanaians also argued that Hilda Baci did not qualify to talk about taste since there’s no proof she is a good chef.



They stressed that she won a record for the longest cooking time, and not for best cooking.



Ghana Jollof Has No Flavour- Chef Hilda Baci



Someone help me educate her that her records in the Big book wasn’t the best chef so she should know her place.



Nigeria Jollof that tastes like Gravels ???? pic.twitter.com/WAMJtADMij — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) November 23, 2023

First of all, the gentleman you had the competition with wasn’t a CHEF!! I was one of the judges



Mostly importantly, I am disappointed in this statement because everyone supported you regardless of which country we came from or which jollof we make. https://t.co/16H6EccIIo — The Mukase Chic (@jaymukasechic) November 24, 2023

Oh… but why would Hilda Baci do this comparison when she herself knows Ghanaian jollof is the best. Nasty Blaq is a living testimony. She should go and ask. pic.twitter.com/Zkuj9pOKMb — dani_llo ???????????????? (@theniloguy) November 24, 2023

Cooking for hours doesn’t mean you know how to cook. Pipe down https://t.co/IFQnnxepe9 — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) November 23, 2023

Sarkodie cooks better jollof than this girl ... and he's not a chef.



The average Ghanaian auntie's jollof bangs harder than any chef-cooked Naija jollof. Even the mass-produced funeral jollof is better.



Go and sit somewhere with your certificate https://t.co/NqwvIMAKfT — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) November 24, 2023

I personally think the reason why Nigerians always feel the need to attack other African countries unprovoked, is due to their conspicuous inferiority complex which is rooted deep in main character syndrome. Lets delve deeper….. https://t.co/WNkZLILDru — Yaa???? (@Ntiriwaa_) November 24, 2023

