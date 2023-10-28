You will fill The O2 arena easily – Sleeky tells Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Ghanaian music promoter, Sadick Assah, popularly known as Sleeky, has boldly proclaimed that Stonebwoy, the celebrated Ghanaian musician and Burniton Music boss, has the potential to achieve a monumental milestone: filling the iconic O2 Arena in the UK.



This assertion comes hot on the heels of Stonebwoy’s incredibly successful “5th Dimension” Europe tour, which has been nothing short of phenomenal.



Stonebwoy’s tour, designed to support his Billboard-rated album of the same name, has been a whirlwind of triumphs, captivating audiences across Europe. The tour’s German leg, in particular, left venues bursting at the seams, with fans in Berlin, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf being enchanted by Stonebwoy’s soul-stirring performances.



The tour kicked off in grand style at Berlin’s Gretchen music venue on October 19th, where afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae enthusiasts from all corners of Europe gathered for a night of musical enchantment. Stonebwoy, the Afro-dancehall pioneer, delivered a mesmerizing performance, blending tracks from his latest album, “5th Dimension,” with a medley of his greatest hits. The audience was left awe-inspired, setting the tone for the tour’s subsequent triumphs.



Hamburg’s Docks music venue played host to Stonebwoy on the following evening, where the internationally acclaimed musician showcased his lyrical prowess and stage presence. His ability to captivate the audience reaffirmed his status as one of the most influential artists in the genre. The diverse crowd in Hamburg proved that Stonebwoy’s music transcends boundaries and resonates with fans from various backgrounds.



The tour’s magic continued in Dusseldorf, where the TOR 3 music venue transformed into a musical sanctuary on October 21st. Stonebwoy’s performance was nothing short of magical, leaving fans in awe of his talent and artistry. As the final notes echoed through Dusseldorf, it became evident that Stonebwoy had made an indelible mark on Germany.



Sleeky’s bold declaration stems from Stonebwoy’s remarkable success in the UK, where his concerts on October 26th at Canvas, Manchester, and October 27th at O2 Academy 2, Birmingham, drew significant attention.



Ghanaian artists have struggled to make their mark at the prestigious O2 Arena, unlike their counterparts from Nigeria. While artists like Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and Sarkodie have filled the Indigo O2 Arena, the grandeur of the O2 Arena, with its 20,000-seat capacity, has remained an elusive dream for Ghanaian musicians.



However, Sleeky firmly believes that Stonebwoy’s exceptional talent and the resounding success of his “5th Dimension” Europe tour have positioned him as the trailblazer who can shatter this barrier.



The Ghanaian music industry watches with bated breath as Stonebwoy’s star continues to rise, potentially paving the way for Ghanaian musicians to conquer international stages previously deemed unreachable. Only time will tell if Sleeky’s prophecy will come to fruition, but one thing is certain: Stonebwoy’s musical journey is far from over, and the world eagerly awaits his next move.