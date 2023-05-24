You will end up marrying 'Mami Wata' herself if you’re not prayerful – Kumchacha warns pastors

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha ahs entreated pastors to be more prayerful when it comes to the choice of a spouse.



According to Kumchacha, the devil in some instances uses the spouses of pastors as a conduit for their destruction hence the need for pastors to pray about who they end up marrying.



“The downfall of most pastors came from their spouses. The devil is called the clever deceiver, if he tempts you and he doesn’t succeed he will try you through your wife. So if you don’t take time and you are not prayerful you will end up in the devils trap. You might end up with the kind of woman Sampson married. The devil will bring her into your life to disgrace you and destroy your vision.



“We have a lot of pastors whose downfall came from their wives. Men are thought to bottle up their pains so a lot of them are unable to voice out. If you are going to marry and you are not prayerful, you’ll end up marrying the devil proper, Mami Wata,” he stated during an interview with Mama Radio.



His statement was in reaction to viral videos of a couple whose actions have attracted various comments and concerns on social media.



The couple believed to be a pastor and his wife have uploaded several videos on their social media pages where they engage in acts such as smoking.



The couple in an interview with Kofi TV revealed that they have converted their church building into a farm after realising that owning a church was no longer useful and that it was restrictive to their lifestyle.



Some social media users have been expressing concerns about the mental health of the viral couple.











GA/SARA