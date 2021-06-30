You will be remembered for many things happening under your watch - Yvonne Nelson to Nana Addo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021
Source: zionfelix.net
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has a message for President Akufo-Addo.
Yvonne penned this message after the shootings by some Military personnel at Ejura in the Ashanti region which has claimed two lives.
In a tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular actress stated that President Akufo-Addo will be remembered for the many things happening under his watch.
She added nobody should die when protesting for a better Ghana.
Yvonne Nelson wrote: “Mr President @NAkufoAddo you will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch. Nobody must die for protesting for A BETTER GHANA.”
