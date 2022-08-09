You've been the silver lining in what has been a stormy year – Adwoa Safo to hubby

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo and husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb, have celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary.



The couple celebrated their anniversary on Sunday, 7 August 2022.



In a post on Facebook, the MP hailed her husband for sticking by her through the difficult times.



“These past four years with you has given me some of my best and fondest memories of my life and I am grateful to God for bringing us together. You're a great husband and a wonderful father and its been a pleasure to share the last four years of my life with you.



“Thank you for being my rock and strength especially this past year. You've been the silver lining in what has been a stormy year,” the Dome Kwabenya MP wrote.



She added: “You have touched my heart in more ways than I imagined possible and I love you more and more with each passing year.”



The MP and her husband got married at a private ceremony in August 2018.