You've been exposed, $1 is now GH¢6.1 - Efia Odo to Bawumia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Efia Odo has called out the Vice President



• Actress says the fundamentals are weak



• Efia Odo has bemoaned the low performance of the cedi





Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has on several occasions reminded Ghanaians especially the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress of all the efforts made by Nana Addo's administration in stabilizing the local currency.



According to Dr Bawumia, the strong economic policies rolled out by the ruling government has saved Ghana's economy.



Despite the claims by the Vice president, the cedi continues to struggle against other currencies especially the dollar.



“We did arrest the runaway depreciation in the cedi and therefore if you look at the record in terms of the depreciation of the cedi in the last four, five years or eight years, we will see that since the NPP government came to power, the rate of the cedi depreciation is 50% less than what it was before. That is what the data shows, so it’s 50% less," said Dr Bawumia in an interview on Joy FM in May 2020.



Reacting to the recent development, actress Andrea Owusu known in showbiz as Efia Odo has called out Dr Bawumia at a time where the cedi is performing badly.



Efia in a tweet dated November 2 wrote: “If the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you. That was true then and it’s true now. VP Bawumia $1 is now 6.1 Ghana cedis, who’s being exposed now?"





