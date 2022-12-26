You used to be a socialite with class – Delay lashes Moesha

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) has observed that Moesha Boduong’s brand as a socialite has deteriorated considering the manner in which she portrays herself lately.



Although Moesha announced in 2021 that she was a born-again Christian and consequently ditched her ‘ungodly’ ways to win souls for Christ, the actress and socialite is back in the news for wearing what some have described as indecent dresses. Recent video clips of her seductive dance moves at pubs have also been in circulation.



All these and more have culminated in making some people conclude that Moesha is back to her old ways and is doing worse than before her encounter with God.



Deloris who interviewed Moesha on The Delay Show aired on December 25, 2022, could not fathom why Moesha appears to have lowered the bar for herself making the TV show host ask the socialite the reason behind her actions.



“You’re moving from one club to the other dancing and throwing yourself on the floor; what is all that about?” Delay said.



“I love dancing,” Moesha responded, triggering another question from Delay.



“Can’t you dance decently? You have to be all over the place? When they post the video, people are like ‘oh, Moesha needs help, she’s going through a mental breakdown’. Truly that’s not who you used to be. Even though you were a socialite as you put it, you were a socialite with class. Today, you’re standing at a chop bar and dancing. What is that?” Delay asked.



Responding to the question, Moesha said she intends to leave Ghana for the United States of America to become an “exotic dancer” so as to earn money.



She said: “Do you know everything you said about me has made me realise that the world really saw me to be that girl? Because you just described Moesha in a very beautiful way, the world can just listen to this interview on how Ghanaians saw me but you guys just want to tear me down and lie and tarnish my image.



“I did this to see the feedback. I know what I want to become. I really want to leave this country and really direct my brand to the US because I really get invitations to go to the US for a lot of events and I’m trying to really build my brand to be an exotic sexy dancer to make money off that.”



