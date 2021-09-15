You tarnish everybody’s image just to elevate yours – Samini to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has once again been called out by his colleague, Samini, for tarnishing the brands of others in the music industry.



Samini, described Shatta as ‘fake’ adding that most of his awards were not based on merit but rather, he bought his way through it.



It could be recalled that the SM Boss earlier in a post revealed that all 11 3Music Awards he took home back in 2019 were not based on his hard work but rather formed part of the grand scheme by the organizer of the awards, Abdulai Abu Sadiq to spite Sarkodie and Stonebowy.



"Sadik do u remember telling me that the 3music awards u will give me 11 awards because Sarkodie and stone dey bore u. We didn’t do well but I am doing well by speaking the truth,” Shatta revealed in a tweet.



But reacting to the celebrated dancehall musician's latest revelation which has taken many by surprise, Samini, in a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb stated that Shatta enjoys painting others black.



"Life! You want to tarnish everyone’s image to elevate yours lol! tell them about your base awards and all the other fake behind closed doors accolades y’all take just to get closer to authentic legacies. Why didn’t you reject them mr FAKE revolutionary pah pah #bangerdrought."



In a separate tweet, Samini added: "Come expose #bulldog too ehh @shattawalegh. cus base awards matters Dey."





