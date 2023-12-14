'You talk too much' – Social media users roast Sonnie Badu after apologizing to Dr. Kweku Oteng

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some netizens on social media have slammed gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu following his apology to the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng for snubbing him during his concert.



According to them, Sonnie Badu is fond of making unnecessary comments especially when it comes to controversial issues which does not augur well for his personality as a gospel artiste.



Some asserted that Sonnie Badu’s apology would worsen the situation and cause more harm to his reputation while others opined that his apology was not genuine but came as a result of public pressure.



“This doesn’t sound like an apology, you are rather deepening the wounds,” one individual wrote on Instagram in response to Sonnie Badu's apology.



“After the stage , we go backstage " So many times in the Bible , after Jesus performed a miracle or prays for someone and result is achieved , he sneaks out of the crowd as the cheer become louder just to go back to his source and the people just couldn't find him around .. This is our example .. You had a beautiful concert Sir , it's time to hide ( go back to that place ) , back to back on the media is ruining the beauty of what God did through you .. Disappear for a while Sir , my lil 2 Cents," another person wrote on Instagram.



One individual described Sonnie Badu’s idea to apologize to Dr. Kweku Oteng as 'childish.'



“Am ashamed for you what a childish move . You do good because of favors you expect in return . Dr Kwaku has been busy since Mrs Theresa Kuffour passed away being with the family through out the burial and even finishing the house where the late 1st lady was buried. If you had done your research you would know he is too busy to pick your calls. The world does not evolve around you.”



"Silence is golden. The explanations are enough sir. The show has come to a successful end. Let sleeping dogs lie. Justifying this is absurd. To me this isn’t an apology cos you’re still justifying what happened. Please let it go," another individual advised.



The reaction comes after Sonnie Badu issued an apology to Dr. Kweku Oteng for calling him out after he failed to support his concert financially.



He indicated that he commented out of frustration after an impression was created that Dr. Kweku Oteng funded his concert which was not true.







SB/OGB



View the comments below the post



